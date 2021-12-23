Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Dec. 22, 2021.
JOHN DAY — The first cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Oregon on Dec. 13.
Experts say the new variant seems to spread even faster than the delta variant, although omicron also appears less likely to cause severe illness.
Nevertheless, because of its high transmissibility, Oregon public health officials are warning of a surge in new cases over the next few weeks that is likely to result in more hospitalizations than the delta surge and could strain the state's hospital capacity.
There are currently no active COVID-19 outbreaks in Grant County.
According to a weekly update from the Oregon Health Authority released on Wednesday, Dec. 22, no ongoing outbreaks have been reported at schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in the county.
However, that does not mean that the county is free of the disease.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, Grant County has recorded 1,134 cases of COVID-19, OHA data shows. The county has also logged 17 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
The state has reported a cumulative total of 409,232 cases and 5,590 deaths.
The United States has had about 51.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 812,796 COVID-related deaths as of Thursday, Dec. 23, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the Grant County Health Department.
Oregon has surpassed its statewide goal of having at least 80% of residents age 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest OHA report, 80.5% of adult Oregonians have had at least one COVID shot, 73.7% have completed their primary vaccine series and 31.1% have had a booster shot.
Grant County, meanwhile, remains one of the least-vaccinated parts of the state, with just 50.5% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data. That ranks 34th out of Oregon's 36 counties.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
