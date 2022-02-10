Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Feb. 10, 2022.
JOHN DAY — One new COVID-19 outbreak was reported in Grant County this week, a cluster of two cases at Seneca School, according to the latest update from the Oregon Health Authority.
In a weekly report issued Thursday, Feb. 10, OHA noted that outbreaks continued at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School in John Day, which held steady last week at two cases, and Prairie City School, which grew to seven cases last week from two the week before.
The most recent case associated with the Seneca outbreak dates from Jan. 18, the one at Grant Union from Jan. 17 and the one at Prairie City from Jan. 31.
As with other categories of COVID-19 outbreaks, school outbreaks are considered resolved if there have been no new cases in at least 28 days.
OHA reports school outbreaks when there are two or more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff or volunteers that have a shared, defined exposure within a school setting. Case counts may include individuals who were not exposed art school but are close contacts of people who were exposed at school.
Outbreaks continued at two congregate care facilities in the county.
The outbreak at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day grew to 14 cases, up from six the week prior, while an outbreak at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City grew by one case, to 45, according to OHA.
No deaths have been associated with either outbreak. An earlier outbreak at Blue Mountain Care Center in the spring of 2021 resulted in three deaths and at least 31 infections.
Outbreaks at congregate care facilities can include residents, staff, members of their households and other close contacts.
A workplace outbreak at the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic and Blue Mountain Hospital grew last week, climbing from 29 cases to 34, according to OHA. The onset date of the most recent case there is Jan. 31.
Derek Daly, CEO of the Blue Mountain Hospital District, has said that staffing levels have not been seriously impacted by the current outbreak.
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees who work at the same worksite as well as members of their households or other close contacts. OHA only reports outbreaks of five or more cases for workplaces that have at least 30 employees.
Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases for 28 days.
No other ongoing outbreaks have been reported at schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in the county.
The Grant County Health Department reported on Wednesday, Feb. 9, that four county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 during the previous week, with one still hospitalized as of Wednesday.
As of Thursday, Feb. 10, Grant County has recorded a total of 1,527 cases of COVID-19, up 42 from the last report on Feb. 2, OHA data shows. (The weekly OHA report, usually released on Wednesdays, came out a day late this week.) The county has logged 18 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the state has reported a cumulative total of 668,783 cases and 6,322 deaths.
The United States has had nearly 77.4 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 915,182 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to public health officials.
Oregon has surpassed its statewide goal of having at least 80% of residents age 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest OHA report, 82.6% of adult Oregonians have had at least one COVID shot, 75% have completed their primary vaccine series and 42.5% have had a booster shot.
Grant County remains one of the least-vaccinated parts of the state, with just 51.3% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data. That ranks 34th out of Oregon's 36 counties.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
