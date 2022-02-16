Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Feb. 16, 2022.
JOHN DAY — Two COVID-19 outbreaks at Grant County schools are over.
An outbreak with four cases at Seneca School and another with two cases at Grant Union Junior/Senior High are both considered resolved, according to a weekly update issued Wednesday, Feb. 16, by the Oregon Health Authority.
An ongoing outbreak at Prairie City School held steady last week at seven cases, OHA reported, with the most recent case dating from Jan. 31.
Outbreaks are considered resolved if there have been no new cases for at least 28 days.
OHA reports school outbreaks when there are two or more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff or volunteers that have a shared, defined exposure within a school setting. Case counts may include individuals who were not exposed art school but are close contacts of people who were exposed at school.
Meanwhile, outbreaks continued at two congregate care facilities in the county, although neither added any new cases last week.
The outbreak at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day has a total of 14 cases, and the one at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City has 45, according to OHA.
No deaths have been associated with either outbreak. An earlier outbreak at Blue Mountain Care Center in the spring of 2021 resulted in three deaths and at least 31 infections.
Outbreaks at congregate care facilities can include residents, staff, members of their households and other close contacts.
A workplace outbreak at the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic and Blue Mountain Hospital also held steady last week, with the case count staying at 34, according to OHA. The onset date of the most recent case there is Jan. 31.
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees who work at the same worksite as well as members of their households or other close contacts. OHA only reports outbreaks of five or more cases for workplaces that have at least 30 employees.
No other ongoing outbreaks have been reported at schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in the county.
The Grant County Health Department reported on Wednesday, Feb. 16, that no county residents were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 last week, although one resident remained hospitalized from an earlier COVID admission.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 16, Grant County has recorded a total of 1,536 cases of COVID-19, up nine from the week before, according to OHA data. The county has logged 18 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the state has reported a cumulative total of 682,566 cases and 6,416 deaths.
The United States has had nearly 78.2 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 928,490 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to public health officials.
Oregon has surpassed its statewide goal of having at least 80% of residents age 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest OHA report, 82.7% of adult Oregonians have had at least one COVID shot, 78.2% have completed their primary vaccine series and 43% have had a booster shot.
Grant County remains one of the least-vaccinated parts of the state, with just 51.4% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data. That ranks 34th out of Oregon's 36 counties.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
