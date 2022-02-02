Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Feb. 2, 2022.
JOHN DAY — No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Grant County this week.
Five previously reported outbreaks remained active, with two showing some growth.
There are two ongoing outbreaks at congregate care facilities in the county.
According to a weekly update released Wednesday, Feb. 2, by the Oregon Health Authority, an outbreak at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day held steady at six cases. An outbreak at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City now has 44 cases, up three from the week before.
No deaths have been associated with the current outbreak at Blue Mountain Care Center. An outbreak at the same facility in the spring of 2021 resulted in three deaths and at least 31 infections.
Outbreaks at congregate care facilities can include residents, staff, members of their households and other close contacts.
An outbreak at the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic and Blue Mountain Hospital now has a total of 29 cases, up from 23 cases last week. The onset date of the most recent case there is Jan. 17.
Changes in the way the outbreak is listed in the weekly OHA report has created some confusion. Initially the outbreak was listed under Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic, but then the heading was changed to Blue Mountain Hospital District.
Both the clinic and Blue Mountain Hospital are operated by the Blue Mountain Hospital District, and both facilities are housed in the same building.
For that reason, the state is now treating COVID-19 cases connected with either the clinic or the hospital as part of the same workplace outbreak, according to Derek Daly, the district's CEO.
"We're not in outbreak status at the hospital," Daly said. "It's considered one campus now."
Most of the affected workers have already cleared quarantine and are back on the job, he said, even though the outbreak is still considered active by OHA. The same is true at the Blue Mountain Care Center, which is also operated by the hospital district, Daly said.
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees who work at the same worksite as well as members of their households or other close contacts. OHA only reports outbreaks of five or more cases for workplaces that have at least 30 employees.
Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases for 28 days.
Meanwhile, previously outbreaks continued at two area schools, although neither added any new cases last week.
The outbreaks at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School in John Day and Prairie City School both held steady at two cases apiece.
The most recent case at Grant Union dates from Jan. 17, according to the OHA report, while the most recent case at Prairie City dates from Jan. 7.
As with other categories of COVID-19 outbreaks, school outbreaks are considered resolved if there have been no new cases in at least 28 days.
OHA reports school outbreaks when there are two or more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff or volunteers that have a shared, defined exposure within a school setting. Case counts may include individuals who were not exposed art school but are close contacts of people who were exposed at school.
No other ongoing outbreaks have been reported at schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in the county.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 2, Grant County has recorded a total of 1,485 cases of COVID-19, up 33 from the week before, OHA data shows. The county has logged 18 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the state has reported a cumulative total of 643,973 cases and 6,163 deaths.
The United States has had more than 75.6 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 894,174 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to public health officials.
Oregon has surpassed its statewide goal of having at least 80% of residents age 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest OHA report, 82.4% of adult Oregonians have had at least one COVID shot, 74.8% have completed their primary vaccine series and 41.4% have had a booster shot.
Grant County remains one of the least-vaccinated parts of the state, with just 51.3% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data. That ranks 34th out of Oregon's 36 counties.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
