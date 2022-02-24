Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Feb. 24, 2022.
JOHN DAY — For the first time in more than two months, Grant County had a day without any new cases of COVID-19 to report.
In a notification issued Thursday, Feb. 24, the Grant County Health Department said there were no new positive test results to announce. According to clinic manager Jessica Winegar, it was the first time the county had been able to report zero new cases since Dec. 17.
In another encouraging development, none of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks around the county added any new cases for at least the second straight week, suggesting they could soon be declared resolved.
Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases in at least 28 days.
The weekly Oregon Health Authority outbreak report, also issued on Thursday, showed that there were four active outbreaks in Grant County, but they all held steady at the same number of cases reported the week before. Some have not grown for at least three weeks.
The outbreak at Prairie City School stands at seven cases, with the most recent dating from Jan. 31.
OHA reports school outbreaks when there are two or more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff or volunteers that have a shared, defined exposure within a school setting. Case counts may include individuals who were not exposed art school but are close contacts of people who were exposed at school.
The outbreak at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day has 14 cases, and the one at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City has 45, according to OHA.
No deaths have been associated with either outbreak. An earlier outbreak at Blue Mountain Care Center in the spring of 2021 resulted in three deaths and at least 31 infections.
Outbreaks at congregate care facilities can include residents, staff, members of their households and other close contacts.
A workplace outbreak at the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic and Blue Mountain Hospital is holding at 34 cases, according to OHA. The onset date of the most recent case there is Jan. 31.
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees who work at the same worksite as well as members of their households or other close contacts. OHA only reports outbreaks of five or more cases for workplaces that have at least 30 employees.
No other ongoing outbreaks have been reported at schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in the county.
The only bad news in this week's COVID update concerns hospitalization numbers. The Grant County Health Department reported on Wednesday, Feb. 23, that five county residents had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 over the past week, with three remaining hospitalized with the disease.
As of Thursday, Feb. 24, Grant County has recorded a total of 1,536 cases of COVID-19, up 10 from the week before, according to OHA data. The county has logged 18 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the state has reported a cumulative total of 690,481 cases and 6,519 deaths.
The United States has had nearly 78.8 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 944,756 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to public health officials.
Oregon has surpassed its statewide goal of having at least 80% of residents age 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest OHA report, 82.8% of adult Oregonians have had at least one COVID shot, 75.3% have completed their primary vaccine series and 43.5% have had a booster shot.
Grant County remains one of the least-vaccinated parts of the state, with just 51.4% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data. That ranks 34th out of Oregon's 36 counties.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
