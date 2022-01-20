Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Jan. 20, 2021.
JOHN DAY — A COVID-19 outbreak at a Grant County senior care facility virtually doubled over the past week as the omicron variant continued to spread throughout the state.
Meanwhile, a new outbreak with two cases was reported at Prairie City School and an outbreak at a John Day medical clinic held steady at 15 as the county experienced its two highest single-day case counts since the start of the pandemic. The Grant County Health Department reported 41 new positive results on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and 31 on Thursday, Jan. 20. The county also announced its 18th COVID-related death on Wednesday.
The outbreak at the Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City grew from 17 cases to 33, according to the latest information from the Oregon Health Authority. (The weekly update, normally issued on Wednesday, was released on Thursday, Jan. 20.)
The Blue Mountain Care Center outbreak may include cases among residents, staff and/or close contacts. The most recent case associated with the outbreak dates from Dec. 29.
No deaths have been associated with the current outbreak. An outbreak at the same facility in the spring of 2021 resulted in three deaths and at least 31 infections.
OHA reports school outbreaks like the one in Prairie City when there are two or more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff or volunteers that have a shared, defined exposure within a school setting. Case counts may include individuals who were not exposed art school but are close contacts of people who were exposed at school.
The most recent case associated with the Prairie City School outbreak dates from Jan. 7.
An ongoing outbreak at the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic in John Day held steady at 15 cases for a second straight week, with the most recent case dating from Dec. 28.
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees who work at the same worksite as well as members of their households or other close contacts. OHA only reports outbreaks of five or more cases for workplaces that have at least 30 employees.
Outbreaks are considered resolved if there have been no new cases in at least 28 days.
No other ongoing outbreaks have been reported at schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in the county.
The Grant County Health Department reports COVID-related hospitalizations on a weekly basis.
Four Grant County residents were admitted to the hospital over the past week with COVID-19, and four county residents were hospitalized with the illness as of Wednesday, Jan. 19. However, that number had dropped to one by Thursday, Jan. 20.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, Grant County has recorded a total of 1,269 cases of COVID-19, up 74 from the week before, OHA data shows. The county has also logged 18 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, Jan. 20, the state has reported a cumulative total of 559,960 cases and 5,916 deaths.
The United States has had almost 69.3 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 860,146 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to public health officials.
Oregon has surpassed its statewide goal of having at least 80% of residents age 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest OHA report, 81.9% of adult Oregonians have had at least one COVID shot, 74.5% have completed their primary vaccine series and 38.9% have had a booster shot.
Grant County remains one of the least-vaccinated parts of the state, with just 51.1% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data. That ranks 34th out of Oregon's 36 counties.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.