Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Jan. 26, 2021.
JOHN DAY — New COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at a health care facility and a school in Grant County this week as the omicron variant continued to spread through the state.
At the same time, two previously reported outbreaks were apparently still growing while another held steady.
According to a weekly update released Wednesday, Jan. 26, by the Oregon Health Authority, a new outbreak with six cases has been reported at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day, while the number of cases associated with an outbreak at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City rose to 41, up eight from the week before.
No deaths have been associated with the current outbreak at Blue Mountain Care Center. An outbreak at the same facility in the spring of 2021 resulted in three deaths and at least 31 infections.
Outbreaks at congregate care facilities can include residents, staff, members of their households and other close contacts.
An outbreak at the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic, after holding steady for two weeks, grew to 23 cases last week, up from 15 the week before. The onset date of the most recent case there is Jan. 17.
Both the clinic and the Blue Mountain Care Center are operated by the Blue Mountain Hospital District, which also runs Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day.
Derek Daly, the district's CEO, said staffing is not currently an issue at any of Blue Mountain's operations.
"The hospital's fine," he said.
Staffing had been an issue at Blue Mountain Care Center early in the outbreak there, Daly said, but almost all of the nursing home's affected employees are out of quarantine and back on the job, and all residents who had been transferred to other care centers are now back at Blue Mountain.
"We're at a much better spot than we were a few weeks ago," he said. In fact, with the arrival of a small National Guard contingent to help with sanitizing the facility, Daly added, "we are overstaffed at the moment."
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees who work at the same worksite as well as members of their households or other close contacts. OHA only reports outbreaks of five or more cases for workplaces that have at least 30 employees.
Daly said reporting lag times can sometimes make it appear an outbreak is still raging even after new cases have stopped popping up.
Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases for 28 days.
A new outbreak with two cases was reported at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School in John Day, and a previously reported outbreak at Prairie City School held steady at two cases.
The most recent case at Grant Union dates from Jan. 17, according to the OHA report, while the most recent case at Prairie City dates from Jan. 7.
As with other categories of COVID-19 outbreaks, school outbreaks are considered resolved if there have been no new cases in at least 28 days.
OHA reports school outbreaks when there are two or more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff or volunteers that have a shared, defined exposure within a school setting. Case counts may include individuals who were not exposed art school but are close contacts of people who were exposed at school.
No other ongoing outbreaks have been reported at schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in the county.
The Grant County Health Department reports COVID-related hospitalizations on a weekly basis.
Five Grant County residents were admitted to the hospital over the past week with COVID-19, and two county residents were hospitalized with the illness as of Wednesday, Jan. 26.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 26, Grant County has recorded a total of 1,452 cases of COVID-19, up 183 from the week before, OHA data shows. The county has also logged 18 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 26, the state has reported a cumulative total of 605,363 cases and 6,048 deaths.
The United States has had just over 72.9 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 876,060 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to public health officials.
Oregon has surpassed its statewide goal of having at least 80% of residents age 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest OHA report, 82.1% of adult Oregonians have had at least one COVID shot, 74.7% have completed their primary vaccine series and 40.2% have had a booster shot.
Grant County remains one of the least-vaccinated parts of the state, with just 51.2% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data. That ranks 34th out of Oregon's 36 counties.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
