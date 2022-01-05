Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of Jan. 5, 2021.
JOHN DAY — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic in John Day has grown from five cases to 15 since it was first reported a week ago, according to the latest data from the Oregon health Authority.
Meanwhile, an outbreak associated with Monument School held steady at six cases.
That information was contained in a weekly OHA update released on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Outbreaks are considered resolved if there have been no new cases in at least 28 days. The most recent case in the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic outbreak dates from Dec. 28, while the newest Monument School case began on Dec. 11.
School outbreaks are defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 in students, staff or volunteers that have a shared, defined exposure within a school setting. That does not necessarily mean that the virus was transmitted at the school. Case counts may include infected people who were not at school but are close contacts of those exposed at school.
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees who work at the same worksite as well as members of their households or other close contacts. OHA only reports outbreaks of five or more cases for workplaces that have at least 30 employees.
No other ongoing outbreaks have been reported at schools, workplaces, congregate care facilities or child care centers in the county.
Seven Grant County residents were admitted to the hospital over the past week with COVID-19, according to the Grant County Health Department. As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, six county residents were hospitalized with COVID.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, Grant County has recorded 1,209 cases of COVID-19, up 43 from the week before, OHA data shows. The county has also logged 17 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
The state has reported a cumulative total of 441,648 cases and 5,719 deaths.
The United States has had more than 57.5 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 831,965 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to public health officials including the Grant County Health Department.
Oregon has surpassed its statewide goal of having at least 80% of residents age 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest OHA report, 81.1% of adult Oregonians have had at least one COVID shot, 74.1% have completed their primary vaccine series and 34.2% have had a booster shot.
Grant County, meanwhile, remains one of the least-vaccinated parts of the state, with just 50.7% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data. That ranks 34th out of Oregon's 36 counties.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
