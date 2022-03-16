Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of March 16, 2022.
JOHN DAY — For the third week in a row, there were no active COVID-19 outbreaks in Grant County, according to information from state public health officials.
The Oregon Health Authority, which tracks outbreaks in congregate care facilities, workplaces, child care centers and schools, reported no unresolved outbreaks at any such facilities in Grant County in its latest update, released on Wednesday, March 16.
As of Wednesday, Grant County has recorded a total of 1,635 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic two years ago, up 38 from the week before, according to OHA statistics. The county has logged 19 deaths from the disease.
Oregon has reported a cumulative total of 700,660 cases and 6,933 deaths.
The United States has had more than 79.6 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 968,325 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Public health authorities continue to advise people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get booster shots when eligible to help control the spread of the disease.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
