Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of March 2, 2022.
JOHN DAY — All COVID-19 outbreaks in Grant County are now considered resolved, according to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority.
A weekly report issued on Wednesday, March 2, showed no current outbreaks anywhere in the county.
As of last week, the county had four active outbreaks at the following locations:
• Valley View Assisted Living, John Day, 14 cases.
• Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, 45 cases.
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic and Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, 34 cases.
• Prairie City School, seven cases.
All four of those outbreaks were moved to inactive status in the latest OHA report.
COVID-19 outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases in at least 28 days.
It was the latest sign that the most recent surge in COVID infections appears to be retreating. On Feb. 24, the Grant County Health Department announced it had no new positive test results to announce, the first time that had happened since Dec. 17.
In other positive news on Wednesday, the Health Department announced there had been no new COVID-related hospitalizations of Grant County residents over the past week, although two residents remained hospitalized with the disease from earlier admissions.
As of Wednesday, March 2, Grant County has recorded a total of 1,564 cases of COVID-19, up 28 from the week before, according to OHA data. The county has logged 18 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the state has reported a cumulative total of 695,323 cases and 6,652 deaths.
The United States has had more than 79.1 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 954,511 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease, according to public health officials.
Oregon has surpassed its statewide goal of having at least 80% of residents age 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest OHA report, 83% of adult Oregonians have had at least one COVID shot, 75.4% have completed their primary vaccine series and 43.9% have had a booster shot.
Grant County remains one of the least-vaccinated parts of the state, with just 51.5% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA data. That ranks 34th out of Oregon's 36 counties.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
