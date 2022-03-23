Editor’s note: The data for this update is current as of March 23, 2022.
JOHN DAY — It's now been four weeks since Grant County had any active outbreaks of COVID-19 — clusters of cases tied together by a school, workplace, child care center, nursing home or similar common denominator.
The Oregon Health Authority, which tracks outbreaks around the state, reported no unresolved outbreaks at any such facilities in Grant County in its latest update, released on Wednesday, March 23.
Weekly case counts, hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall statewide, OHA noted.
While the surge sparked by the omicron variant continues to subside, COVID-19 is still present, however.
As of Wednesday, Grant County has recorded a total of 1,655 cases of the disease, up 20 from the week before, according to OHA statistics. The county has now logged 20 COVID-related deaths, including two within the last four weeks.
Oregon has reported a cumulative total of 702,288 cases and 7,013 deaths.
The United States has had more than 79.8 million cases of COVID-19 and has recorded 974,465 COVID-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Public health authorities continue to advise people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get booster shots when eligible to help control the spread of the disease.
Area residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can contact the following entities to schedule an appointment:
• Grant County Health Department: 541-575-0429
• Strawberry Wilderness Clinic: 541-575-0404
• Len’s Drug: 541-575-0629
• Grant Union SBHC: 541-575-0366
Referral information is available by calling Canyon Creek Clinic at 541-575-1263.
The Grant County Health Department continues to encourage all residents to take the following precautions:
• Get vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Wear a mask in doors and when outside if you cannot maintain 6 foot distancing.
• Maintain 6 feet of distancing, if possible, indoors and outdoors.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who presents with these symptoms is urged to call 211 or their health care provider.
