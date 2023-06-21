Health Fair

Crish Hamilton of Mt. Vernon leads a tai chi demonstration at the Grant County Health Fair at the county fairgrounds in John Day on Friday, June 16, 2023.

 Neil Nisperos/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — After a four-year pandemic absence, scores of residents converged at Trowbridge Pavilion for the Grant County Health Fair on Friday, June 16.

Between 100 and 200 people came to the Grant County Fairgrounds for the event, with most coming to get a broad-spectrum blood draw for $35. Also available were free breast and skin exams.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

