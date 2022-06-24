SALEM — The governors of California, Oregon, and Washington on Friday pledged to maintain access to abortions and other reproductive health care following the U.S. Supreme Court decision radically revising the Roe v. Wade ruling.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the 6-3 decision handed down Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization means about 33.6 million women now find abortion illegal or inaccessible.
A copy of the Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom can be found here.
“Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care — period," Brown said in a statement Friday morning. "Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk."
The position was endorsed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats.
Former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee for governor of Oregon in 2022, said that if elected she would veto legislation to strengthen the state's abortion access laws.
“Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, Oregon will continue to have among the most extreme abortion laws in the country and around the world. As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.”
Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor, slammed the ruling and said she would take an opposite approach to Drazan.
“Our right to control our own bodies and futures has been gutted," Kotek said. "I’m furious."
Kotek called on abortion rights supporters to turn out for the November elections.
“Make no mistake: Reproductive freedom is on the ballot in Oregon this year,” she said.
