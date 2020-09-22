Many seats in Grant County are up for grabs this election year with 37 people filing for various positions.
Residents can still try write-in campaigns to vie for open positions, but these are the names that will appear on the ballot.
Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer filed for re-election, and Todd McKinley, the head of Grant County Community Corrections, filed to run against Palmer for the four-year-position.
Julie Ellison filed for re-election as the Grant County treasurer with nobody else filing for the four-year position.
City councils
City councils around the county saw 23 candidates filing for open positions.
John Day has three positions at large for the city council with four-year terms and four candidates who filed to run: David Holland, Elliott Sky, Heather Rookstool and Chris Labhart.
Prairie City has two seats in the city council at large for four-year terms with Brook Williams, Jenny Shaw and Candy Reagan filing for the positions.
Canyon City has two seats in the city council at large for four-year terms with Lisa Weigum, Russ Comer and Rachelle Simmons filing for the positions.
Mt. Vernon has two seats in the city council at large for four-year terms with Mike Cearns, Lori Kerr, Kelly Flanagan, Jan Lowry and Judi Bennett filing for the open positions.
Dayville has Position 1 and Position 5 in the city council open for four-year terms with Tiffnie Schmadeka filing for Position 1 and Skip Inscore filing for Position 5.
Long Creek has Position 1 and Position 2 in the city council open for four-year terms with Peter Case filing for Position 1 and David Hines and Dan Morrow filing for Position 2.
Monument positions 1, 2 and 3 in the city council are open for four-year terms with Mary Cade filing for position 3, and nobody filing for positions 1 and 2.
Seneca has two spots in the city council at large for four-year terms with Suzanne “Suzie” Hood and Brad Smith filing for the positions.
No one filed to run in Granite, for two at-large council seats or the mayor position.
Mayor positions
Local mayors will not be facing any challengers on the ballot.
In Prairie City, nobody filed to run against the current Mayor Jim Hamsher, who filed for another two-year term.
Canyon City Mayor Steve Fischer has filed for another four-year term, running unopposed.
Mt. Vernon Mayor Kenny Delano has filed for another two-year term, unopposed.
Dayville Mayor Ilah Bennett has filed for another two-year term, unopposed.
Monument Mayor Sahara Hyder has filed for another four-year term, unopposed.
Long Creek Mayor Don Porter has filed for another two-year term, unopposed.
Soil and water districts
Grant County Soil & Water Conservation District has one position at large with Zone 2 and Zone 3 open, and all three positions are four-year terms. Phil St. Clair filed for the position at large, Rick Henslee filed for Zone 2 and Pat Voigt filed for Zone 3.
Monument Soil & Water Conservation District has one position at large with Zone 2 and Zone 3 open, and all three positions are four year-terms. Nobody filed for the position at large, Troy Cox filed for Zone 2 and Brian Campbell filed for Zone 3.
State races
In Oregon’s Senate District 30, incumbent Lynn Findley, a Republican from Vale, will face Democrat Carina Miller.
In Oregon’s House of Representatives District 60, incumbent Mark Owens, a Republican from Crane, will face Beth Spell, a Democrat from John Day.
For secretary of state, Republican Kim Thatcher will face Democrat Shemia Fagan, Libertarian Kyle Markley and Nathalie Paravicini, nominated by the Progressive and Pacific Green parties.
For treasurer, incumbent Tobias Read, a Democrat, will face Republican Jeff Gudman, Michael Marsh of the Constitution Party and Chris Henry, nominated by the Independent, Progressive and Pacific Green parties.
For attorney general, incumbent Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat, will face Republican Michael Cross and Libertarian Lars Hedbor.
National races
For United States president, Republican President Donald Trump is running against Democrat Joe Biden.
For U.S. Senate, incumbent Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, will be facing Republican Jo Rae Perkins.
For Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, Republican Cliff Bentz will face off against Democrat Alex Spenser.
