The May 18 primary election is on the horizon, and here are the seats residents will see on Election Day.
Education Service District
Three seats are available in the Grant County ESD this year.
There is one at-large position available with Laurel Nelson from John Day running for the spot.
Robert Cockrell from Monument is running for a seat in Zone 3, and nobody filed to fill the seat in Zone 5.
School districts
All five school districts have people running for seats.
At Grant School District 3, Jake Taylor is running for the one at-large position. Haley Walker is running for a seat in Zone 2. Aaron Lieuallen is running for a seat in Zone 3. Chris Labhart is running for a seat in Zone 4. Nobody filed for the open spot in Zone 1.
At Prairie City School District 4, Chris Camarena is running for Position 1. Dwight Howard and Frances Preston are running for Position 2. Jenni Workman is running for Position 3. Jenny Shaw is running for Position 4. Jamie McKay is running for Position 6.
At Monument School District 8, Casey Schultz is running for an at-large position. Liz Lovelock is running for an at-large position. Nobody filed for two at-large positions.
At Dayville School District 16J, Babette Larson is running for Position 1. Tina Rhoda is running for Position 3. Nobody filed for Position 2.
At Long Creek School District 17, Marsiellette Watson is running for Position 3. Nobody filed for Position 1.
Other positions
Grant County Transportation District has Bryan Nelson, Jim Jerome, Peggy Neal and Frances Preston running for three at-large positions.
John Day Rural Fire District has Bryan Nelson and Kirk Ausland running for two at-large positions available for four-year terms. Dale Stennett is running for one at-large position for a two-year unexpired term.
Mt. Vernon Rural Fire District has Willis Kimball and Daniel Koming running for three at-large positions available.
Prairie Rural Fire District has Lori Hire running for one of the two at-large positions available.
John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District has Lisa Weigum, Kimberly Hernandez and Rich Lallatin running for the three at-large positions available.
Blue Mountain Hospital District has Linda Ladd and Frances Preston running for the one at-large position available. Karla Averett is running for Position 1. Teena Ballard, Chris Labhart and Shawna Clark filed for Position 2.
Dayville Cemetery District has Nancy Moore and Sue Cannon running for the two at-large positions available.
Fox Cemetery District has Dick Galbreath running for one at-large position.
Long Creek Cemetery District has Jacqueline Burnette and Valores Hall running for the two at-large positions.
Mid-County Cemetery District has Dorman Gregory and Ben Lindley running for the two at-large positions.
Monument Cemetery District has nobody filed for the three at-large positions.
Prairie Cemetery District has Marelene Woodley filed for the one at-large position available.
