The Beech Creek Fire burns on the east side of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Officials said crews are making good progress on the blaze which, as of Monday afternoon, was zero percent contained.
MT. VERNON — Fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Malheur National Forest are responding to a roughly 50-acre fire burning on both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B reported around 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.
The Malheur National Forest’s deputy fire staff officer, Eric Miller, said the blaze threatens private land, structures and power lines and has closed Highway 395 between Long Creek and Mt. Vernon.
According to Grant County Emergency Manager Eric Bush, winds are moving the fire to the east and southeast.
He said private property owners in the area are being contacted and offered assistance for livestock and property protection.
Miller said the blaze — which is zero percent contained — has been assigned two 20-person crews with six engines, one single-engine air tanker, plus two additional heavy air tankers and a helitack crew. In addition, Miller said the Forest Service has ordered other crews and resources and he expects to have them in place this evening or tomorrow morning.
Miller said people should stay away from the Beech Creek area west of Magone Lake, where the fire is burning, although the lake itself is still open and can be reached by other routes.
There’s a lot of other roads through the forest, Miller said, “so they should just avoid the area.”
