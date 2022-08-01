Beech Creek fire photo

The Beech Creek Fire burns on the east side of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Officials said crews are making good progress on the blaze which, as of Monday afternoon, was zero percent contained.

 Contributed Photo

MT. VERNON — Fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Malheur National Forest are responding to a roughly 50-acre fire burning on both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B reported around 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

The Malheur National Forest’s deputy fire staff officer, Eric Miller, said the blaze threatens private land, structures and power lines and has closed Highway 395 between Long Creek and Mt. Vernon.

Steven Mitchell

