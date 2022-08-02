MT. VERNON — Fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Malheur National Forest and Grayback Forestry battled a 200-acre blaze that broke out around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, and burned on both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B.
The fire was zero percent contained as of noon on Tuesday, according to Malheur National Forest officials.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said Tuesday, Aug. 2, that air and ground crews, along with local landowners, teamed up to limit the spread of the fast-moving blaze that knocked out a power line to Long Creek and forced the evacuation of two homes.
Because of the hard work of the locals and firefighters, McKinley said, those who were evacuated did not lose their homes. McKinley said there had no new spread of the fire overnight, with some “decent rain” that worked in firefighters’ favor.
The sheriff said Oregon Trail Electric Co-op was working to restore power to the area.
On Tuesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Highway 395 reopened to one lane between Long Creek and Mt. Vernon with a pilot car to help people navigate the road.
Grant County Emergency Manager Eric Bush said private property owners in the area were contacted on Monday and were offered assistance for livestock and property protection.
Malheur National Forest deputy fire staff supervisor Eric Miller said the blaze was initially assigned two 20-person crews with six engines, one single-engine air tanker, plus two additional heavy air tankers and a helitack crew. In addition, Miller said the Forest Service ordered other crews and resources and expected to have them in place Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
Miller said people should stay away from the Beech Creek area west of Magone Lake, where the fire was burning, although the lake itself was still open and could be reached by other routes.
There’s a lot of other roads through the forest, Miller said, “so they should just avoid the area.”
