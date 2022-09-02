The Grant County Emergency Management Office issued a Level 1 evacuation notification Friday, Sept. 2 to be ready to evacuate the area should the fire continue to grow. knowing danger exists in an area. Grant County emergency manager Eric Bush said there are three levels in an evacuation: ready, set and go.
As the Crockett Knob Fire continues to burn on upwards of 3,000 acres and is 10% contained, the Grant County Emergency Management Office issued a Level 1 evacuation notification Friday, Sept. 2.
The evacuation area, according to the notification from the emergency management office, includes County Road 20, Middle Fork Road North and stretches to West Greenhorn.
In an evacuation, Eric Bush, Grant County's emergency manager, said there are three levels, ready, set, and go.
The first level, Bush said, is about knowing danger exists in the area.
Bush said if people are in the area, they need to pay attention and be mindful that there is a fire nearby.
"Just pay close attention to what's going on around you," Bush said.
Bush said the blaze is not a threat to any structures and is burning entirely on public lands. Currently, there is not a threat to private land, he said. Bush said there are very few permanent residences and some secondary homes.
As the county heads into Labor Day weekend and the beginning of archery season, Bush said he asks that people avoid the area until the weather is more favorable. According to the Forest Service's Friday, Sept. 2 press release, low humidity and scorching temperatures could lead to worse conditions.
Bush said the area is popular for hunting and camping, especially during archery and a holiday weekend. He said it would make the firefighters' jobs easier and allow them to focus on containing the fire.
"It will make (firefighters') job much easier if we didn't have to worry about somebody going out and getting stuck or breaking down."
He added that the Forest Service plans to close roads in the area, so people will likely not be able to access the area anyway.
A second notice, Bush said, may or may not come that tells people the evacuation is in the second phase, the "get set" level.
In the "get set" phase, emergency personnel informs the community that fire danger is significant and residents should voluntarily relocate to shelter with family and friends outside the area.
Under level 3 evacuation, people must leave immediately, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office document on evacuation procedures.
The third phase means a fire is rapidly approaching, and if people ignore the warning, emergency crews will likely not be available to assist them, the document reads.
Meanwhile, fire managers said Friday that a red flag warning will remain in effect until Saturday at 5 a.m. In addition to high heat and low humidity, increasing winds are expected for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening that could get as high as 30 mph on the ridge tops
With the gusty winds predicted to shift out of the southwest, hot shot crews are working to strengthen containment lines and slow the spread of the fire.
Fire managers said that crews on the ground and in the air continue to hold the fire along Forest Service Road 537 and FSR 45. Smoke jumpers are north of the fire are set to wrap up a shift at the Indian Rock Lookout. The crews are on hand to jump into action to battle the fire should it spread into the area.
The press release said that crews on the southern edge continued to increase containment as they mop up and eliminate heat sources threatening the line.
Fire managers said that an aggressive assault over the last two days, including helicopters and other fixed-wing aircraft, continued today. The water and retardant dumps in high fire activity areas help slow the spread and allow ground crews to battle the blaze along the containment lines.
