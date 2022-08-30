Crockett Knob fire

The Crockett Knob Fire, roughly 20 miles north of Prairie City, has scorched more than 1,800 acres.

GREENHORN — A fire that broke out roughly 20 miles north of Prairie City on Aug. 22 after a storm with abundant lightning moved through the area has ballooned to 1,859 acres and is currently 0% contained.

According to a Tuesday, Aug. 30, press release from the U.S. Forest Service, temperatures have increased since a warming trend began on Sunday. However, the press release also noted that a cold front moving into the area could produce gusty winds that could cause the Crockett Knob Fire to grow within the next couple of days.

