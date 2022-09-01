Crockett Knob Fire

The Crockett Knob Fire that broke out Monday, Aug. 22, after a heavy lightning storm has grown to more than 2,800 acres and is 5% contained.

The fire is burning primarily on Malheur National Forest lands about 20 miles north of Prairie City.

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

