GREENHORN — The Crockett Knob Fire that broke out Monday, Aug. 22, after a heavy lightning storm has grown to more roughly 2,840 acres and is 5% contained.
The fire is burning primarily on Malheur National Forest lands about 20 miles north of Prairie City.
In a Thursday, Sept. 1, press release from the U.S. Forest Service, fire officials said that while last night's cooler air and higher humidity slowed the fire's spread, conditions are expected to dry out quickly later today.
Gusty winds and high temperatures led to increased fire activity along the northern edge of the blaze, causing it to jump the containment lines in multiple places. It is now moving toward Indian Rock Lookout, according to fire officials.
However, fire managers pointed out that some areas the flames spread to are rocky with less fuel and the burn slowed considerably in those places. Also, according to the press release, a few spot fires broke out in areas with subalpine fir trees after the wind picked up yesterday.
Meanwhile, according to the press release, large air tankers dropped about two dozen loads of fire retardant on the northwest corner of the fire's edge, allowing fire crews to reinforce the containment lines and snuff out spot fires. At the same time, helicopters continued to dump water along the blaze's perimeter to help fire crews on the ground.
Also, fire officials noted that the blaze continued spreading into the northwest corner of the Umatilla National Forest.
According to the press release, hotshot crews are fighting the fire along the west, north and east edges of the fire today while teams work on strengthening containment lines where they anticipate the fire could jump with the increasing temperatures and higher winds that have been forecast over the next couple of days.
According to the press release, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft will continue to drop fire retardant and water on the fire throughout the day. Fire managers ask that people keep a safe distance to allow pilots to maneuver safely and continue to fight the fire.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.