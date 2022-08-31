A heavy-duty aircraft dumps fire retardant on a wildfire that burned in the Malheur National Forest earlier this summer. Fire crews both on the ground and in the air continue to battle the Crockett Knob Fire that broke out Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as the blaze ballooned to 2,295 acres with 5% containment, according to fire officials.
GREENHORN — The Crockett Knob Fire that broke out Monday, Aug. 22 after a heavy lightning storm has grown to more than 2,295 acres and is 5% contained.
The fire is burning primarily on Malheur National Forest lands about 20 miles north of Prairie City.
A Wednesday, Aug. 31, press release from the U.S. Forest Service noted gusty winds coupled with higher temperatures across the burn area led to increased fire activity.
Fire officials said the blaze burned through fuels along the north and northwest edges of the fire and moved closer to the west Princess Trailhead, south of Indian Rock Lookout. Additionally, according to the press release, the fire moved toward the northeast and into a small portion of the Umatilla National Forest.
With dry, hot temperatures and gusty winds reaching 25 primarily in the ridge tops later this afternoon, a crew of 582 firefighters continues to battle the blaze on both the ground and by air, according to the press release. On the ground teams are using heavy equipment to remove fuels to strengthen containment lines and have progressed along the southern edge and established containment in the Big Boulder Creek area, fire officials said.
Meanwhile, the press release added that hotshot crews remain along the eastern fire edge and in the roadless areas in the north and west. The crews, fire officials said, are scouting and constructing containment lines in areas where there is a better chance of slowing down the spread of the fire.
From the air, multiple helicopters are continuously dumping water on the blaze, using nearby water sources in the area, including Olive Lake, according to fire managers.
The Forest Service asked that people maintain a distance around an aircraft to allow pilots to maneuver safely and to continue battling the blaze uninterrupted. The Forest Service said there is a temporary flight restriction, including private unmanned aircraft.
