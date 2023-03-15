The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to invest about $2 million this year to help mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality and restore ecosystems on and around the Malheur National Forest in Grant County.

The Southern Blues Restoration Project will implement strategic fuel reduction treatments on forest land to reduce fire risk to communities while improving forest, rangeland and overall watershed resiliency in light of changes caused by a warming climate, officials said.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

