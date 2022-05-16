HINES — Malheur National Forest fire officials have determined that conditions are right to start prescribed fire operations in specific units.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District fire crews are planning to begin understory burning this week on Wolf Unit H. Ignition will take place on approximately 300 acres starting Tuesday, May 17, and holding and monitoring through Thursday, May 19. If conditions permit, operations may continue through the weekend.
The unit is located near the junction of Forest Service Roads 17 and 15. Expect fire personnel to be present, mainly on the 17 road, throughout the duration of operations and monitoring.
Prairie City and Blue Mountain Ranger Districts are continuing to monitor conditions to begin spring prescribed fire activity.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed. Forest Service managers ask that the public avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations. Roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures. During prescribed fire operations, there is potential for impacts to camping and hunting. Hunters are advised to plan ahead; for their safety, they should not camp in or near an area of prescribed fire activity.
Spring burning operations reduce surface fuels, increase height of some canopy, reduce small tree densities and help promote fire resilient trees, improving the ability to protect communities from wildfire. Additionally, these prescribed fires improve wildlife habitat and promote long-term ecosystem integrity and sustainability by reducing the risk of high-severity wildland fire.
All prescribed burn activity is weather- and condition-dependent.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in our area and across the state by visiting http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.
