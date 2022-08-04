Airtanker

A heavy-duty air tanker drops fire retardant on a blaze that broke out Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and burned both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B. The Beech Creek Fire had grown to 254 acres by Thursday, Aug. 4, according to fire officials. 

MT. VERNON — Though still just 15% contained, the Beech Creek Fire grew by only 5 acres over the last 24 hours to cover 254 acres, Malheur National Forest officials said in a press release on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Fire crews continued to battle the blaze, which broke out Monday, Aug. 1, on both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B.

