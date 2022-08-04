A heavy-duty air tanker drops fire retardant on a blaze that broke out Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and burned both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B. The Beech Creek Fire had grown to 254 acres by Thursday, Aug. 4, according to fire officials.
MT. VERNON — Though still just 15% contained, the Beech Creek Fire grew by only 5 acres over the last 24 hours to cover 254 acres, Malheur National Forest officials said in a press release on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Fire crews continued to battle the blaze, which broke out Monday, Aug. 1, on both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B.
The fire crews continued to hold, improve and mop up primary control lines, the press release said.
Additionally, crews are working on mitigating hazardous trees along Highway 395 North to ensure safety along the road.
According to the Forest Service, the rugged terrain with dense fir trees and fuel on the ground are a risk to firefighter safety.
Fire officials said the plan is to contain the blaze along its southern border and remove fuels from the fire area.
They said this would reduce the safety risk to the crew and bolster the containment line.
Resources that are both available and prepared have allowed fire crews to keep the fire from growing larger than it has, especially given the steep terrain and heavily wooded area.
Meanwhile, fire officials continue to see fires develop into more significant incidents across Oregon and Washington due to high levels of fuel that allow the flames to spread.
