MT. VERNON — Aided by favorable weather conditions, firefighters are gaining ground on the Beech Creek Fire, which has been burning for nearly a week.
According to a Saturday, Aug. 6, press release from the U.S. Forest Service, the latest mapping shows the fire covering 155 acres with 45% containment. At one time the fire was estimated to be as large as 254 acres.
The fire started on Monday, Aug. 1, on both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B between Long Creek and Mt. Vernon and is currently burning about 9 miles south of Long Creek. No evacuation orders are in effect.
As of Saturday morning, Forest Service officials said, crews were mopping up to increase the depth of containment lines on the northern portion of the fire and were continuing to take down hazard trees along the highway. In the fire’s southern portion, crews made significant progress Friday on direct containment lines. Hazard trees were being removed to allow firefighters to work safely in the area, and a contingency line south of the primary dozer line was prepared if needed.
Traffic remains restricted to one lane of travel with a pilot car through the fire area. Motorists can expect delays of approximately 20 minutes, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“We’re appreciative for the public’s support and that people have been OK with the wait on traffic,” said Mary Hamisevicz, a public information officer with the Malheur National Forest.
More than 200 firefighters with the Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry and Grayback Forestry were battling the Beech Creek Fire, and Hamisevicz said cooler weather Friday night and Saturday morning were helping crews get a handle on the blaze.
“They have been making really good progress,” she said. “Let’s hope that trend continues.”
