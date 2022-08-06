Heavy-duty aircraft

An airplane drops fire retardant on the Beech Creek Fire that broke out Monday, Aug. 1, on both sides of Highway 395 North. 

 Contributed Photo

MT. VERNON — Aided by favorable weather conditions, firefighters are gaining ground on the Beech Creek Fire, which has been burning for nearly a week.

According to a Saturday, Aug. 6, press release from the U.S. Forest Service, the latest mapping shows the fire covering 155 acres with 45% containment. At one time the fire was estimated to be as large as 254 acres.

