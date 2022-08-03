A heavy-duty air tanker drops fire retardant on a blaze that broke out Monday, Aug. 1, and burned both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B. The fire increased by nearly 50 acres over the last 24 hours, according to fire officials.
MT. VERNON — Fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Malheur National Forest and Grayback Forestry continued to battle a fire that broke out Monday, Aug. 1, on both sides both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B.
The blaze — though 15% contained — saw a nearly 50-acre increase over the last 24 hours and moved north, south and west.
According to a Wednesday, Aug. 3, press release from the Malheur National Forest, fire crews are continuing to work with local landowners and those with cattle grazing permits in the area.
Meanwhile, Highway 395 North between Mt. Vernon and Long Creek was open to one lane with a pilot car for roughly three miles — between mileposts 103 and 106 — to navigate fire hazards. Forest Service officials said to expect delays.
Forest Service officials noted that the Pine Creek Fire, at a little over 1 acre, continues to burn. At the same time, additional starts are expected in the area from lightning strikes over the last few days and fire crews are ready to respond, according to the press release.
With a red flag warning in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday, conditions remain hot and dry with abundant lightning coupled with strong, gusty, erratic winds forecast for the next 24 hours.
Despite a heavy downpour expected with some of the storms, the potential remains for new fire starts from lightning strikes, and fire crews are preparing to search for starts throughout the region over the next 24 hours.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
