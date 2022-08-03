stock wildfire retardant

An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire.

 Oregon Department of Forestry/Contributed Photo

HINES — With excessive heat accelerating the drying of fine fuels, the Malheur National Forest is raising the fire danger level to extreme and imposing additional restrictions on the Emigrant Creek Ranger District in the forest’s southern zone, the agency announced.

Effective Friday, Aug. 5, the Emigrant Creek Ranger District will be under Phase C public use restrictions due to extreme fire danger. The industrial fire precaution level will increase to IFPL 3, or partial shutdown.

