alder creek fire

The Alder Creek Fire burns along Highway 19 near Spray on Friday, July 7, 2023.

 Central Oregon Fire Management Service/Contributed Photo

SPRAY — A wildfire burning between Spray and Service Creek is restricting traffic along a stretch of Highway 19 in Wheeler County.

The Alder Creek Fire started on Thursday, July 6, near milepost 81 and was estimated to be about 20 acres in size, according to a news release from the Central Oregon Fire Management Service.

