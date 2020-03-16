Ted Williams, the county's former emergency management coordinator, said he hopes the county's new emergency operations center is effective.
After four years on the job, Williams resigned after a heated emergency Grant County Court session March 6 that saw the formation of a coronavirus task force — with a sheriff's deputy in charge. Williams said he was blindsided by the meeting where the county appointed Deputy Dave Dobler, the search and rescue coordinator, as incident commander of the county's response to the new virus.
Williams said the creation of the task force effectively replaced the emergency management team that was already in place, and the opening of new operations center — when one already existed next door to the county health department, the lead agency during a health emergency — was a waste of county resources.
Williams said the health department — which did not have a representative at the emergency meeting but is listed as the lead agency for pandemics in the county's emergency plan — should have been involved in planning for a public health crisis.
"They have to be involved because they are the lead agency," he said. "How can we be sure we are getting good information?"
Williams knows the county's emergency plan well because he was hired to update it in the aftermath of the Canyon Creek Complex fire in 2015. The plan was outdated and did not list guidelines for catastrophic events, such as pandemics or technological disasters, he said, and one of his tasks was to open an emergency operations center, which was housed in the emergency management office.
To create the plan, Williams said he worked with a variety of agencies — from law enforcement to representatives from different cities — to involve other stakeholders and gather feedback.
Williams said he understands not everything goes according to plan in an emergency but that it was wasted time and effort to develop the plan and then not follow it.
"You try to follow them because we built those plans for a reason," he said. "They were approved by the county court for a reason with the expectation that we would try to follow it as closely as possible."
Williams said, while it appears the health department is taking the lead on the coronavirus response in the county, those health experts should have been represented at the emergency meeting.
Williams said the request to create a task force, which came at the recommendation of Sheriff Glenn Palmer, had more to do with problems between his agency and the sheriff's office than it did with getting in front of a public health crisis.
Williams said the rapport between the two departments soured after the Rail Fire in 2016.
Williams gave a report on the county's response to the fire, which he characterized as a "solution-based" meeting. In the report, Williams said he mentioned that the sheriff's office did not establish roadblocks where they were supposed to.
"That was probably our initial issue, and it went downhill from there," Williams said. "I don't think he wanted to be accountable, and he did not believe he felt it was his problem to fix."
Williams said the spirit in which he wrote the report was to improve the agencies and to better coordinate the county's response to an emergency.
"There was always something good in a report that I wrote — and there was — and always something to improve on," Williams said. "There was not anything on either side that was critical in the report, and the point of the meeting for the county departments to better serve the community in an emergency."
The Eagle left a voicemail for Palmer requesting more information, but he did not respond.
Grant County Judge Scott Myers said Williams and Palmer did not agree on emergency management protocol.
Myers, who supervised the emergency management coordinator, said he asked Williams to reconsider his resignation.
"I did not want to lose him," Myers said. "He brought attention to detail and extensive knowledge to the position. He wrote the county's emergency plan."
Williams, a National Guard retiree who later provided private security for high-level executives and owned his own consulting firm in Washington, D.C., said he is happy with the work he did with county and he is not sure what his next move will be.
