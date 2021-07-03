The Dixie Creek fire that prompted Prairie City to cancel its fireworks celebration is not a threat to structures as winds are currently blowing the fire away from the city as crews have contained 50% of the blaze with a dozer line.
The favorable wind has allowed Prairie City to avoid a worse case scenario, as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, the fire, which officials estimated had grown to 300 acres, is actually 570 acres according to Todd McKinley, Grant County Sheriff.
The initial estimates of the acreage burned was based off an initial assessment.
Christie Shaw, public information officer with the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the fire is roughly two miles north of Prairie City.
McKinley said the jump in size did not surprise him. He said Saturday was a windy day and that currently the wind is "not an issue."
Shaw said ODF and the sheriff's office will monitor current wind conditions.
Meanwhile, multiple engine crews, three large air tankers, and three single-engine planes are dropping fire retardant while four helicopters are dropping water on the fire.
With hot and dry conditions expected to persist throughout the week, fire danger ranges from high to extreme, which means fire crews will remain busy.
Call 911 to report a wildfire. For more information, visit bluemountainfireinfo.blogspot.com.
As crews spread thin as more fires pop up, McKinley asked people to insist on lighting off fireworks to celebrate using their fireworks safely.
"If at all possible," he said. "Just don't use them."
Additionally, he noted that the fire coming on so fast and so close to Prairie City is a good reminder to be prepared to evacuate their home quickly.
"As ever," he said. "Have a plan if you need to leave your home quickly; this is a good reminder."
