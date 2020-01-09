The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Friday morning through Monday morning for the southern Blue Mountains.
A vigorous winter storm will arrive to the Pacific Northwest on Friday with a prolonged period of moderate to heavy snow over the mountains and adjacent valleys through the weekend and early next week.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are possible. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph along the higher ridges.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. There will be areas of blowing and drifting of snow, mainly along the higher ridges of the Blue Mountains.
Although there may be breaks in precipitation from time to time, this will be a prolonged period of snow for the Blue Mountains.
Keep an extra flashlight, food and water in vehicles in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
