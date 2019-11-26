A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued the warning for heavy snow expected to impact travel across portions of Eastern Oregon and the Washington Cascades.
Total snow accumulations of 5-11 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected in the Ochoco-John Day Highlands. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are expected.
The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning with rates up to an inch per hour.
The warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.
Travel may be difficult with reduced visibility.
Obtain the latest road conditions by calling 511.
