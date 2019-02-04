The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Total snow accumulations of 3-5 inches are expected in the John Day Basin with as much as 8-16 inches expected in the Southern Blue Mountains and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
Slippery road conditions are expected, potentially impacting morning and evening commutes.
Travel could be hazardous, and the weather service recommends carrying a flashlight, food and water in vehicles in case of emergencies.
The latest road conditions are available by calling 511.
