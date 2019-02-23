A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.
The warning, in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday, is for most of Grant County and central and northern Oregon.
A prolonged snow event is expected to begin Saturday evening and continue through the first of the week.
Abundant moisture streaming over a nearly stationary surface boundary across Oregon will support significant storm total snow accumulations, with 3-8 inches expected in the John Day Basin, 6-12 inches expected in the highlands and 10-20 inches expected in the Southern Blue Mountains.
Travel may be hazardous or impossible. People who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergencies.
The latest road conditions may be obtained by calling 511.
