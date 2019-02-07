The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Grant County and most of Oregon and Washington, in effect from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.
A multi-faceted, long-duration winter weather scenario is expected to bring heavy snow with accumulations of 6-12 inches possible at higher elevations and 3-6 inches in valley regions.
Widespread accumulating snow and blowing snow could lead to hazardous travel conditions through the weekend.
