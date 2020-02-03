The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Southern Blue Mountains beginning Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday evening.
A storm system will move into the region Tuesday afternoon. Abundant moisture will result in heavy amounts of snow for the mountains and high valleys before snow levels rise and precipitation changes to rain.
Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5-10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
