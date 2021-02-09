The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the John Day Basin and central Oregon, in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

A warm front will lift north Thursday and stall over the region into Friday, according to a press release. This will produce some substantial snowfall over central Oregon Thursday through Friday.

Total snow accumulations of 4-10 inches are possible.

The hazardous conditions could impact travel. Plan on slippery road conditions.

