The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the John Day Basin and central Oregon, in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.
A warm front will lift north Thursday and stall over the region into Friday, according to a press release. This will produce some substantial snowfall over central Oregon Thursday through Friday.
Total snow accumulations of 4-10 inches are possible.
The hazardous conditions could impact travel. Plan on slippery road conditions.
