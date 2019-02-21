The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a major storm from Saturday through Tuesday for all of Grant County.
A prolonged snow event looks possible when an upper level low sets up off the Washington Coast and taps into eastern Pacific moisture that will be spread across Eastern Oregon, according to a press release.
Significant snow accumulations are expected, including 4-8 inches in the John Day Basin and 8-15 inches elsewhere. Travel could be hazardous or impossible.
The Winter Storm Watch covers much of central and northeastern Oregon and is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.
