DAYVILLE — Winter weather spurred a flurry of crashes on Highway 26 in Grant County on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Emergency services responded to at least three crashes on Highway 26 in various parts of the county Tuesday following an overnight snowfall, according to Sheriff Todd McKinley.
“They’re all weather-related,” he said.
No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes, McKinley added.
The morning got off to a rough start about 7:15 a.m. when a pickup truck carrying children to Dayville School rolled near milepost 145, the sheriff said.
About 10:20, a tractor-trailer rig lost control near milepost 97, about a mile west of the Highway 19 intersection at Picture Gorge, and came to rest sideways across the highway, blocking both lanes of travel.
While Highway 19 remained open, traffic was also being rerouted along Highway 395, either to Highway 20 via Burns or Interstate 84 by way of Pendleton, McKinley said.
One enterprising Amazon truck driver, the sheriff added, following his rig’s GPS navigation system, attempted to use Forest Road 18 to reach Highway 395 at Long Creek but became stuck near the Four Corners rock pit.
Meanwhile, a Sysco truck rolled on Highway 26 at milepost 186 near Dixie Summit.
Highway 26 west of Picture Gorge was reopened to one lane of traffic by about 12:50 p.m. and was open in both directions, with minimal delays, by 1:55.
McKinley offered some words of advice for motorists planning to hit the road when conditions are snowy or icy.
“Take a few more minutes,” he said. “Don’t rush. And if you absolutely don’t need to go, don’t.”
In addition to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, other responding agencies included the Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation, Dayville Fire Department, John Day Ambulance and Frontier Towing.
