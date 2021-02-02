Oregon’s first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization measure took effect Monday, but the long-term ramifications for Grant County law enforcement and probation officials remain unknown.
In November, voters passed Measure 110, ending criminal penalties for small amounts of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, LSD and ecstasy, which will be punishable by a $100 fine that can be waived instead for a health evaluation.
For many in law enforcement and community corrections, the passage of Oregon’s Measure 110 has raised more questions than answers. Some believe it may have long-term implications for local probation offices.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the uncertainty is one reason he has stayed on as the Community Corrections Office director after being sworn-in last month as sheriff. He plans to hold both positions until more is known about the effects of Measure 110.
McKinley said the state funds community corrections by caseload numbers. He told the Eagle, with possession of small amounts of drugs going from a felony to a civil violation — essentially the equivalent of a traffic ticket — the ripple effect could be that the total number of cases could go down at probation offices.
However, he said, the numbers could stabilize because he anticipates a rise in property crimes by addicts trying to support their drug habit.
“The tricky thing is you made something (drug possession) a violation. It’s not legal, per se. It’s now a violation,” he said. “But everything around it’s a crime: To have someone buy it or sell it is still a crime.”
He said Grant County’s current caseload number is 47, though it fluctuates weekly. During his tenure as director of Community Corrections, he saw it get as high as 64.
According to the 2020-2021 budget, Grant County’s Community Corrections Fund received about $285,000 in state “grant-in-aid” in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. For 2019-2020, $250,000 was budgeted, and in 2020-2021, $240,000 was budgeted. Further reductions in workload could reduce these payments.
McKinley said there have been rumblings statewide to combine multiple probation offices, either by putting them under the Department of Corrections or by regionalizing them.
He said knowing that is a possible option gives the county time to wait and see how things play out and make a better decision.
McKinley said, while the case count number will likely decrease, it is crucial to emphasize that there are still many unknowns at this point.
“Do I see the numbers going lower? I sure do,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to prepare for because we just don’t know so it’s like one of those things where we have a chance at the moment to sit back and look at it, save a few dollars and save the county some money.”
