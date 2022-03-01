MURDERERS CREEK — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife identified a new area of known wolf activity in the West Murderers Creek Wildlife Unit.
While the state agency has not completed its official annual wolf count, Ryan Torland, an ODFW district wildlife biologist, said in a Tuesday, March 1, interview that it is believed there are a total of six wolves in Grant County.
Torland said the agency is still gathering information, but he is "fairly certain" that is the minimum number of wolves in the area.
He said there are at least two in West Murderers Creek and probably four East Murderers Creek. The current wolf activity is concentrated south of Canyon City on either side of Highway 395, which separates the two wildlife units.
While there have not been any confirmed depredations in the area recently, a wolf did bite a calf in the Grant County in 2018.
An investigator from ODFW was unable to determine whether a pair of wolves seen feeding on a dead cow in a pasture near Izee on Feb. 3 caused that cow’s death, according to the agency’s investigative summary.
Torland said the notification is primarily to let livestock producers know that there is evidence of recent wolf activity via confirmed pictures and tracks taken from various sites in the two wildlife units.
The confirmation of two additional wolves in the area comes on the heels of a federal judge’s decision to renew endangered species protections for some gray wolves.
The ruling does not cover wolves in Eastern Oregon, where most of the state's wolves are. Therefore, state wildlife officials will continue to manage wolves east of highways 395, 78 and 95.
What that means for ranchers west of 395, where the two additional wolves are located, is that ranchers can no longer take lethal action in defense of livestock, Torland said.
