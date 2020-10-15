Oregon State Police are investigating the unlawful killing of a wolf in the Keating Wildlife Management Unit of eastern Baker County on or about Sept. 24. The wolf was shot, according to OSP.
This incident occurred northwest of New Bridge in the Skull Creek drainage of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, according to OSP. Forest Service Road 7741 accesses the Skull Creek drainage and the wolf was found off the 125 spur road. Anyone with information can contact OSP Sgt. Isaac Cyr through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888.
