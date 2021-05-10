Two women were injured and one died in an ATV crash Saturday near Ukiah.
At about 3 p.m. Saturday, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a report of two people injured in an ATV crash in the Hideaway Springs Road east of Ukiah, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Pendleton Fire and Ukiah QRT responded, and medics on scene confirmed the operator of the ATV, Jessica Whitney Ice, a 33-year-old woman from Pendleton, was deceased.
An adult female passenger was transported by ambulance to Ukiah and then flown by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington. She is reportedly in good condition.
Oregon State Police Crash Reconstruction was requested to conduct an investigation of the scene, which is ongoing.
