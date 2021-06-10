A 66-year-old Dallas woman died in a crash in Harney County Wednesday.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Forester, operated by Lillie Gray of Dallas, was westbound when it moved into the eastbound lane to pass two motorcycles and collided with a eastbound Dodge Van operated by Rollie Brubaker, 64, of Oceanside, California, at about 4 p.m. on Highway 20 near milepost 152, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
Gray sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Brubaker and passenger, Maria Brubaker, 56, of Oceanside, were transported to Harney District Hospital.
One of the motorcyclists, Neil Postal, 22, of Burns, was unable to avoid the crash and was transported to Harney District Hospital.
A fourth vehicle sustained minor damage when it drove off the road and struck a highway sign to avoid the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Harney County Sheriff's Office, Burns Fire Department, Harney District Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.