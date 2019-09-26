Malheur National Forest officials announced this week that the field portion of the woodpecker research in the Canyon Creek Complex Fire Salvage area is complete and the area is open to the public.
In 2016 the Rocky Mountain Research Station initiated a four-year study in the Canyon Creek Complex fire salvage area. The results of the study will be utilized to help shape management practices by identifying post-fire salvage harvest prescriptions that allow benefits to economics, while minimizing impacts to wildlife.
The field work for the study was completed this last week. The area that had been closed since 2016 is open to the public once more.
For more information on the woodpecker study or questions about the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call 541-575-3000.
