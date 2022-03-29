JOHN DAY — Preliminary construction could begin as soon as this summer on a long-awaited wastewater treatment plant in John Day.
The city’s current sewer plant, located on the north side of the John Day River near the western end of Seventh Street, serves about 2,400 residential, business and institutional customers within the urban growth boundaries of John Day and Canyon City.
Built in 1949, the plant received its last major upgrade in 1978 and is in a state of disrepair. The facility’s state operating permit expired in 1978 and cannot be renewed under current regulatory guidelines.
Plans have been in the works for more than a decade to build a replacement plant, but progress has been slow.
One of the last remaining hurdles before work can begin is a permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to dispose of the treated wastewater, either by beneficial reuse or by discharging it into underground infiltration basins. DEQ has sent the city’s permit application out for what the agency calls “global review,” with public comment due by April 11 (see information box with this story).
“That’s the last round of review,” City Manager Nick Green said. “On the permitting side, we’re at the finish line.”
The city is gearing up to solicit bids for the “package plant,” the prefabricated sewage treatment plant that would be the heart of the new facility.
If the wastewater discharge permit is approved, Green said, work could begin this summer on the access road to the new plant, which would be located in the northwest corner of the Innovation Gateway district, about a mile west of the current plant near Northwest Seventh and Bridge streets. Groundbreaking on the plant itself is projected for this fall.
“Our plan is to have the entire project finished by the end of 2024,” Green said.
The latest budget estimate for the project is $17.5 million. Of that total, the city has $6.5 million in grant funding and has preliminary approval for an additional $11 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA money will be a mix of grants and loans, with the proportion yet to be determined.
The loan package is expected to carry a 1.5% interest rate, to be repaid over 40 years, Green said. It will also include some consolidation of existing loans on the treatment plant that could bring the total project cost down to as low as $15.5 million, he added.
“Our goal is to get our wastewater rates down so we can make it more affordable for our residents,” Green said. “USDA has been very willing to work with us to try and get our rates down.”
Right now, the residential sewer rate is $60 a month — comparable to the rate in Portland. Based on a widely used economic index, Green said, an affordable rate for John Day residents would be more like $35 a month.
As with so many of the city’s financial woes, Green said, one way to address the high sewer rates is to rebuild the community’s declining population base.
“Widening the customer base by adding new residents and housing could bring it down significantly,” he said.
In conjunction with the new sewage treatment plant, the city plans to build a reclamation system that would allow much of the treated wastewater — approximately 80 million gallons a year — to be reused rather than simply discharged into the ground to percolate into the John Day River.
The wastewater will be treated to Class A standards, the highest level of treatment. While it can’t be used for drinking, it can be used for almost anything else.
“It’s bottled water quality,” Green said.
Plans call for a “purple pipe” distribution system that would run from the treatment plant to carry the water to end-users. Potential uses for the reclaimed water, according to Green, include a fill-up station for fire tenders; irrigation for agriculture, parks and water features; log deck cooling for Malheur Lumber; and even data center cooling, should the city be able to attract that type of tenant to the Innovation Gateway.
Any treated wastewater left over would be discharged into underground basins, from which it would filter into the aquifer. That means the city will no longer need the percolation ponds north of the river that hold treated wastewater from the current sewage plant — another benefit of the project.
“The current site will be graded,” Green said. “That’s about a 30-acre redevelopment zone that will be available on the riverfront.”
The water reclamation project will be paid for by a $3 million grant from the Oregon Water Resources Department.
“If you look at that as part of the total project … the combined package puts us at about $18.5 million in total investment,” Green said.
“But because that’s 100% grant-funded, any revenue from reclaimed water sales helps buy down our wastewater rates.”
Once the purple pipe system is fully operational, the city estimates it could generate around $60,000 a year in reclaimed water sales, which could be used to subsidize sewer rates.
Another potential element of the project that is still under consideration is a solar array. The city is working with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative to determine whether the idea is feasible.
The goal of that project would be to generate enough electricity to power new public infrastructure improvements such as the wastewater treatment plant and the proposed aquatic center and use net metering to sell surplus electricity to OTEC.
The cost of the solar array would depend on its size, which is still being worked out, but Green thinks most if not all of the expense could be covered by grant funding.
“There’s a host of sources that provide grants for publicly owned renewable energy costs,” he said.
