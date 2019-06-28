Forest Service employees will be completing maintenance work on a portion of Forest Road 52 on the North Fork John Day Ranger District on July 2.
Project activities include filling potholes along the western portion of the road with hot mix asphalt beginning around 9:30 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. During that time frame, forest visitors can expect brief delays. The work area will be posted with signs and staffed by flaggers and Forest Service engines with lights to alert drivers of the maintenance work ahead.
Forest Road 52 travels between Ukiah and the intersection with Forest Road 73 at the North Fork John Day Campground. The project work will occur from the junction of Forest Road 51 to the forest boundary on the west.
For more information, call 541-427-3231 or visit fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
