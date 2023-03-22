JOHN DAY — Land Title Co. of Grant County has an extra entrance into its building, at least temporarily.
A wreck that occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 17, broke out a large window facing Northeast Dayton Street and caused significant damage to the frame and masonry surrounding the window.
The incident was captured on camera. Security video footage shows a white pickup truck with a trailer pulling out of the Elks Lodge parking lot across the street from the title company at approximately 1:20 a.m on Friday.
According to Land Title owner Sandie Gilson, the driver of the truck miscalculated where the entrance to her parking lot was and slammed into the front of her building. The driver then backed up, jackknifing his trailer in the process, and fled the scene, the video shows.
Word that the structure had been hit came from a fellow John Day business owner.
“We got a call at 6:30 in the morning. Our cell phones went off, and it was a local business owner calling us to tell us there was a hole in our building," Gilson said. "True Grant County stuff — our neighbors watching out for us.”
When Gilson got word that the building had been hit, her first thoughts were that the corner of the building adjacent to the parking lot entrance was damaged, describing the area as a known concern. “We were expecting that corner to be hit because it’s right on the corner and when we first started working in this building, I sat in that corner and I would flinch every time (a car went by),” she said.
Gilson said the driver of the truck returned to her business later Friday morning to take responsibility for the incident. “They’ve taken full responsibility for it, both individually and their company. They will start doing the work on the building shortly,” she said.
In light of those events, Gilson said charges against the driver of the truck are not being pursued.
“True Eastern Oregon stuff — they showed up, they continue to communicate with is and we’re working together to get it fixed,” she said.
“We just want the building fixed,” Gilson added. “Grant County attitude, you make a mistake, fix the damage, take responsibility and let’s just all move on from this.”
