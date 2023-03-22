Land Title building damage

This photo shows the damage to the Land Title Co. of Grant County building in John Day after it was hit by a truck in the early hours of Friday, March 17, 2023.   

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — Land Title Co. of Grant County has an extra entrance into its building, at least temporarily.

A wreck that occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 17, broke out a large window facing Northeast Dayton Street and caused significant damage to the frame and masonry surrounding the window.

