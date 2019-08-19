Heidi Wright, chief operating officer of EO Media Group, will also serve as publisher of The Bulletin, effective Sept. 1.
EO Media Group has agreed to buy The Bulletin and Redmond Spokesman out of bankruptcy, and the deal is set to close at the end of August.
“I think it’s critical that we are able to deliver on the promises we’ve made to the employees and to the community,” Wright said. “So the owners have asked me to step into the leadership role to ensure that’s going to happen.”
Wright, 63, was chief financial officer of The Bulletin’s parent company, Western Communications, from 2014 to 2017, when she departed for Salem-based EO Media, a family-owned publishing company. She worked as publisher in Butte, Montana, for Lee Enterprises and was president of Klamath Publishing and publisher of the Herald and News in Klamath Falls from 2004 to 2014.
“Heidi’s deep knowledge of The Bulletin’s operations and her insights into the newspaper’s market equip her to lead The Bulletin as EO Media Group takes ownership of the newspaper,” said Steve Forrester, president and CEO of EO Media Group. “She will continue to be the chief operating officer of EO Media Group, and our corporate headquarters will remain in Salem.”
“I feel like saying ‘Welcome home!’” said Betsy McCool, chairwoman of the board of The Bulletin’s parent company, Western Communications. “Heidi was wonderful to work with in the past and I feel that I can call her a friend.”
EO Media Group announced Wednesday that it would not retain editor Erik Lukens and would hire a new editor from outside the company. The company was the high bidder at a bankruptcy court auction July 29 for The Bulletin and Redmond Spokesman, offering $3.65 million for Central Oregon’s century-old daily newspaper and a sister weekly.
