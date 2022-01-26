Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are throwing their support behind a renewal of the long-term stewardship contract for the Malheur National Forest, although not necessarily with the same operator.
In a Thursday, Jan. 20, letter to Glenn Casamassa, U.S. Forest Service regional forester for Region 6, Oregon’s two U.S. senators said the long-term contract has been a “resounding ecological and socioeconomic success.” Wyden and Merkley wanted to know if the Forest Service would support another contract on the Malheur and what specific challenges or concerns (if any) the agency would have with implementing another agreement.
The 10-year stewardship contract between the Malheur National Forest and Iron Triangle is widely credited with saving John Day’s last surviving lumber mill, creating hundreds of jobs, and improving forest health.
But it has also prompted criticism from some who feel the John Day-based logging company has profited at the expense of smaller rivals.
A different approach
Stewardship contracts are fundamentally different from traditional timber sale contracts.
According to Roy Walker, a program manager with the Forest Service, the federal agency awards timber contracts by identifying an area with commercially marketable trees, marking the boundaries of the proposed timber sale, and estimating the amount of merchantable wood in the sale area.
Then, he said, the agency evaluates the fair market value of the timber and opens up a bidding process to companies that can meet bonding and other requirements.
As the Forest Service expanded its forest restoration, fuels reduction and thinning activities, Walker said, it melded forest management work, which often lacks commercial value, with timber sales.
Stewardship brings the two together, allowing the Forest Service to award the commercial value that loggers would ordinarily bid on to finance restoration work on national forest land.
In 2013, faced with the imminent closure of Malheur Lumber, Grant County’s lone sawmill, due to an inconsistent and unreliable supply of timber, Malheur National Forest officials decided to award a long-term stewardship contract to a single operator in a bid to stabilize the situation.
The 10-year, $69 million contract went to Iron Triangle, the winner in a competitive bidding process.
The contract, which was significantly more long-term and broader in scope than most stewardship deals, accelerated timber sales and increased the pace of restoration work on the Malheur.
Universally regarded as a success in stabilizing the local economy, the unusual contract has won praise at the national level. Its overarching goals were to promote ecological restoration and reduce wildfire risk on 180,000 to 500,000 acres of forest land while improving economic vitality in Grant and Harney counties.
Locally, however, some people have criticized the deal. By awarding a single long-term contract rather than multiple shorter-terms stewardship deals, critics say, the Forest Service in effect is picking economic winners and losers.
Current contract
The Iron Triangle contract expires in March 2023, and, just like last time, any new contract will be awarded through a competitive bidding process open to all qualified operators.
But even though a decision is still a year out, Malheur National Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock said he’s already contemplating some changes in the next stewardship deal.
While he is leaning toward awarding another long-term contract, there will be less timber to go around this time. The agency expects a lower annual timber harvest target — down from 75 million board feet to between 50 and 55 million board feet per year.
Trulock said the next stewardship contract will likely have a lower percentage of the Malheur National Forest’s commercial timber volume. Instead of the current guaranteed 70%, he expects to decrease the share to between 30 and 50%, allowing annual adjustments.
One thing that Trulock said he appreciated about the senators’ letter to Casamassa was that they are not asking the Forest Service to simply roll over the contract to the same operator with the same terms.
“I appreciated that,” Trulock said, “because if we do another 10-year contract, we will definitely be wanting to look at those lessons learned and figure out what we can do better.”
Trulock said it is not a foregone conclusion that the new contract would go to Iron Triangle or that the contract would be awarded for an additional 10 years.
Hank Stern, Wyden’s press secretary, said regarding the perception of a monopoly that, unlike traditional timber sales, the stewardship contract ensured a steady, stable supply of timber for the local mill while also requiring restoration and fire reduction treatments on the Malheur.
With 70% of the total volume of timber sales off the Malheur going to the stewardship program, that provides a high level of predictability for the contractor while also guaranteeing a steady supply of logs for Malheur Lumber’s John Day sawmill.
But it could also create a problem for Malheur officials. With so much of their discretionary timber revenue committed to the stewardship contract, Trulock said, they could find themselves strapped for funds if unexpected circumstances arose, such as congressional budget cuts.
Stern said the economic health and well-being of rural communities is a top priority for Wyden.
“He has fought tirelessly to secure additional resources for the Forest Service to help reduce wildfire risks, end fire borrowing, and successfully included an additional $6 billion for fire and healthy forest initiatives in the bipartisan infrastructure law,” Stern said.
“(Wyden) and his staff will continue their hard work to ensure that these resources are used to their full capacity to help rural communities in Oregon and innovative forestry solutions like stewardship contracting.”
